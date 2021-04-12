Battle number 5 in Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

The legendary Istabraq and the great victories at Cheltenham from 1998 to 2000 is recalled today as the famous racehorse won the Champion Hurdle at the famous track on three occasions.

Trained by Aiden O Brien and owned by JP McManus it was Cloughjordan jockey Charlie Swan who rode Istabraq in all of his 29 races over jumps.

Up against Istabraq is the Tipperary footballers famous Munster final victory of 2020 as Tipp overcame Clare, Limerick and Cork on the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Captain Conor Sweeney raised the cup to bridge an 85 year gap.

Voting on the last 16 of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment is now open on the Tipp FM website and is sponsored by your local Credit Union.