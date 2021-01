Nenagh’s Barry Coffey has joined Northern Ireland Premiership side Cliftonville on loan.

The 19-year old joins from Celtic until the end of the season.

Coffey was on Celtic’s bench for their game against Hibernian on January 11th, but is yet to feature for their first team.

The Nenagh man joins the Belfast side who sit 6th in the table.

Coffey could be set to make his debut on Tuesday evening, when Cliftonville are away to Coleraine.