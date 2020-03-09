Bansha Town close in on TSDL Youth Division 2 league title

Bansha Town remain favourites to win the TSDL Youths Division 2 league title after a convincing 5-1 victory over Cullen Lattin B.

Bansha Town took the lead in the 15th minute when Darren Hueston headed home a corner kick from close range, and they doubled their lead just before the half hour mark when Adam Dunne finished well.

Seven minutes before the break star man Killian Fitzgerald showed good feet

in the Cullen penalty area and slotted home to give his side a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

The hosts started well in the second period and pulled a goal back ten minutes in when a well taken corner kick from Thomas O Mahoney found Ross Mackenzie free at the front post and he steered the ball to the back of the net.

However, on 76 minutes, the visitors restored their three goal advantage when a Robbie Byron shot found its way past the Cullen keeper, and they added a fifth five minutes from the end when Killian Fitzgeral got his second after some good work by winger Danny O’Dwyer.