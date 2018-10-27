Ardfinnan eager for silverware after 13 year hiatus

Ardfinnan have been the talk of the county football scene these last few months.

Having competed in relegation battles in recent years, they have had a dramatic twist of fate, now competing in a county final at Semple stadium tomorrow.

They face the stiff opposition of Moyle Rovers in the culmination of the County Senior Football Championship.

Tipp FM sport caught up with Ardfinnan selctor, Eamon Ryan. After a thirteen year hiatus, he’s excited they are once again competing for silverware.



Tipp FMs live coverage of this Sunday’s County Senior Football final is in association with The Village Grill, Fresh Food Takeaway, Clerihan, Clonmel.