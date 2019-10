It’s been an amazing year for JK Brackens on both the hurling and football fronts.

They’re in the final of the Seamus O’Riain Cup which guarantees them a place in the Dan Breen Cup next season.

Meanwhile their footballers are in the hunt for county honours – they face Moyle Rovers in the semi-finals this weekend.

Brackens chairman Eamon Corcoran says they’ve been building towards this for some time.