Amanda Stapleton legends match ends in thrilling draw

Tipp and Kilkenny played out a thrilling draw at the Amanda Stapleton benefit fund game in Bishop Quinlan Park in Borrisoleigh last night.

The cats went in five up at the break on a 1-15 to 1-10 scoreline but Liam Sheedys side were to the fore with the wind in the second half.

Pa Bourke fired in goals either side of half time and it looked like Tipp would win out after going ahead but the cats regrouped with late scores as the game finished Tipp 2-23 Kilkenny 3-20.

After the game Tipp hurler Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher told Tipp FM Sport the game was a typical Tipp and Kilkenny clash.

