Tipperary received one selection in TG4’s Ladies Football senior team of the championship.

Cahir’s Aishling Moloney was named at full-forward in the team.

Moloney impressed throughout the year in Shane Ronayne’s side, scoring 2-17 in Tipperary’s two championship games in 2020.

Armagh’s Aimee Mackin was named the Senior Player of the Year.