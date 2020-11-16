“The advantage is with Tipperary” – Ken Hogan reacts to Quarter-Final draw

Tipperary will meet Galway in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final.

The game has been fixed for quarter-past-1 next Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Tribesmen were beaten by Kilkenny last Saturday in the Leinster Final after conceding two late goals in the space of a minute.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Hurling analyst Ken Hogan believes the manner in which Galway lost that game, could be an advantage to Tipp:

“It will play in Galway’s mind that they should’ve won the game and then they would’ve had the two weeks off and a good draw in an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

So I think it will play on their minds that they didn’t see out the game and they got the chances to win it.

From that perspective, I think you’ve got to take the human factor into it.

Tipp are coming off a win, Galway are coming off probably losing a final they should’ve won so from that point of view I think the advantage is with Tipperary.”