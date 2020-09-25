Across The Line – Friday September 25th, 2020

On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy from 6, it’s another weekend of busy GAA action, as the club championship season nears its full conclusion. Listen back to Shane as he previewed the following:

– The County Senior Football Final with Jim O’Meara and John Owens.

– The County Intermediate Hurling final with Cormac McGrath and JJ Kennedy

– The County Ladies Football finals with Tony Smith

– And we’ll also be speaking to Tipperary Camogie PRO Philly Ryan about the controversy surrounding Cahir’s refusal to play in tomorrow’s Junior A final.