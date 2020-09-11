Across The Line – Friday September 11th, 2020

On this evening’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy:

– Moyle Rovers v Loughmore senior football preview with David Power and Tommy Toomey.

– Senior and Intermediate club hurling build up with Ballinahinch hurler and Templederry manager Cormac McGrath, who also shares his hopes that the North Hurling Championship will be run off this year.

– It’s the final four in the county ladies football championship, and we’ll be chatting to Tony Smith, manager of Tipperary intercounty sides at multiple grades.

– Plus the latest rugby and soccer fixtures, as well as Irish Daily Mail GAA writer Philip Lanigan, who’ll be looking ahead to the start of the inter-county season.