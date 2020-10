On this evening’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy, we look ahead to the return to action of three Tipperary senior sides:

– Tipp v Limerick hurling preview with the players, management as well as James Barry and Conor O’Brien.

– Tipp v Clare men’s football preview with Paddy Christie & Peter Creedon.

– Tipp v Galway ladies football preview with Shane Ronayne & Niamh Lonergan

Listen below: