Tobin targeting Olympic qualification

Clonmel athlete Seán Tobin hopes 2021 will be a breakthrough year for him.

He is aiming to qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics in the 5000m event.

To qualify for the Olympics, Tobin will have to finish in the top 48 on the world ranking lists, or he can qualify by running a 5,000 metres in 13 minutes and 13 seconds.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Sean said this won’t be easy to achieve.

“It’ll have to be in a very competitive race to run something like 13-13 because I think that puts you 3rd on the Irish all time list so it’s a very tough standard.”

“But it’s either run that or pretty much try to run around 13-20 twice which I think I’m certainly capable of. I think 13-13 you’d need something special in a very good competition but I reckon this year I’m in for a very good breakthrough.”