Tobin targeting marathon

Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin says the transition to long distance running has been going well.

He has been competing at the recent National Track Championships where he won the 10,000 metres.

The 26 year old was just pipped in the 1,500 metres but speaking on Extra Time Sean said his focus now is turning towards the marathon.

“I’ve kind of just been making the transition to the longer stuff. I guess even myself thinking I was a middle distance guy for years and I think that’s all kind of changing at the moment.”

“I’ve been trying to make the transition to the marathon so it’s been a fun year and it was nice to get the opportunity to race my first 10k on the track.”