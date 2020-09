Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin made a big breakthrough in Barcelona last evening.

The national 10,000 metre champion ran 7.45.46 for the 3000 metres which is 10th on the Irish all-time list. It’s also the quickest time by an Irish athlete for the distance since 2007.

Sean – who has recently turned his attention to longer distances – also ran in the Diamond League meeting in Rome last week acting as pace setter for a race which was the fastest run over the distance for year.