Tobin disappointed with European final performance

It wasn’t to be for Tipperary’s Seán Tobin in the final of the men’s 3000m at the European Athletics Indoors Championship yesterday.

The Clonmel man finished in 11th place in the final, after crossing the line in seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Tobin’s time of seven minutes and 47 seconds from Saturday would’ve been enough to take the gold in Poland.

However that prize went to Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway who ran a seven-forty-eight to take first place.

A disappointed Seán Tobin spoke to Will Downing immediately after yesterday’s final.

“Very disappointing – I kind of feel embarrassed being honest. It’s not what I wanted.”

“I think I’m just more frustrated because I let the head go. I let it go too easy.”

“But obviously that’s probably a sign as well that I need to get stronger – look we’re on the right step – a European final.”