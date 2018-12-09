Superb performance from Sean Tobin in European Championships

Clonmel Athletic Clubs Sean Tobin has taken a fantastic 10th place at the European Cross Country Championships in the Netherlands.

He finished less than 30 seconds behind Norway’s Filip Ingerbrigsten who took Gold.

Sean spoke to Athletics Ireland after the race.

Team captain Kevin Dooney was next best of the Irish in 26th while another Clonmel AC member – Kevin Maunsell – was the third Irishman home in 34th to help Ireland to a 7th place finish in the team standings.

The Irish senior women’s team posted an 11th place overall finish.

Sara Treacy was the first Irish woman home in 26th.

Irish champion Ciara Mageean placed 43rd.

Turkey’s Yasemin Can won the race.