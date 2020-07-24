Moyne AC to host major athletics meet this weekend

Top Irish athletes will be competing as part of the event being put on by the mid-Tipp club.

One of the stars of the show will be Clonmel AC’s Sean Tobin who ran 4-04 for the mile at the inaugural event two years ago.

Jack Hickey of Moyne Athletic Club says the line-up will be akin to a national championship.

“He’ll be under pressure this year – we have the National 1,500 metres champion Andrew Coscoran travelling down from Meath. He ran a 3.56 mile in Boston pre-lockdown. He’ll be putting Tobin under pressure.”

“He’s joined as well by Paul Robinson who has been capped eight times as an Irish international. Brian Fay, the Raheny Shamrocks man, is also due to come down. He actually ran 4 flat for an indoor mile earlier in the year.”

“So please God we’ll be able to see someone – or maybe more than one – go under that magic sub-4 minute barrier.”