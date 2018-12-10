Clonmel AC pair to the fore at European Championships

The two Clonmel Athletic Club members on the Irish senior men’s team put in a huge performance at yesterday’s European Cross Country Championships.

Sean Tobin was best of the Irish less than 30 seconds behind the winner Norway’s Filip Ingerbrigsten.

Having finished 15th in last years race Sean was more than happy with his 10th place in the Netherlands yesterday.

Team captain Kevin Dooney was next best of the Irish in 26th while another Clonmel AC member – Kevin Maunsell – was the third Irishman home in 34th to help Ireland to a 7th place finish in the team standings.