Anticipation builds ahead of Tobin’s 3000m final today

Anticipation is building ahead of a big afternoon of Athletics for Tipperary.

Clonmel native Seán Tobin is representing Ireland in the men’s three thousand metre final at the European Indoor Championships.

Tobin ran a personal best time of 7 minutes 47 seconds in yesterday’s heats to qualify for this evening’s final in Poland.

The Clonmel AC man will be on the starting blocks at 4.52pm later today.

Elsewhere, a fourth placed finish wasn’t enough for Limerick’s Sarah Lavin to qualify for the 60 metres hurdles final at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Lavin clocked a time of 8.07 seconds to narrowly miss out.

Earlier, Ciara Neville missed out on a place in the 60 metres final with a seventh place finish in her semi-final.