3rd annual Borrisoleigh mile draws large crowds

There was a huge turnout in Borris last night where the 3rd annual Borrisoleigh Mile took place.

A time of 4:35 saw Crusaders AC athlete Michael Kiely (formerly of Borrisoleigh) win the Gerard Ryan Perpetual Trophy.

John Fitzgibbon (Thurles Crokes) took second place in 4:37 with Paddy Cummins (Moycarkey) a further one second behind in third place.

Also on the night Sarah Lane of Nenagh Olympic won the Paddy Dolan Perpetual Trophy in a time of 5:04 followed closely by Dundrum’s Dymphna Ryan in 5:08 with another of Nenagh’s top athletes Ailbhe O’Neill in third place in a time of 5:27.

A total of 8 athletes broke the 5 minute barrier with 42 in total breaking the 6 minute barrier.