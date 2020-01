The captain of the last Tipperary team to win the Club All Ireland says the achievements of the current Borris-ileigh team possibly exceed theirs.

Borris won the title in 1987 and hope to repeat the performance this weekend when they go up against defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Mick Ryan captained the Borris-ileigh team in ’87 – he says there’s a great sense of excitement in the camp.