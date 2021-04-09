The 4th pairing pits the 1991 Munster Hurling final replay against the 1932 Olympics

Today’s focus is on Aiden Ryan’s wonder goal against Cork in the 1991 Munster final replay which is up against ‘The Golden Hour’ from Bob Tisdall and Pat O’Callaghan at the 1932 Olympics.

The summer of 1991 saw Tipp account for Limerick before venturing to the cauldron that was Pairc Ui Chaoimh against the reigning All-Ireland champions Cork. The teams drew and the replay, fixed for Thurles, proved to be a classic.

In the second half when the match was in the balance Aiden Ryan blocked down a Cork defender then raced away to win the ball and solo on before rifling past Ger Cunningham. Semple Stadium erupted.

The ghost of 84 had been slain as Tipp beat Cork in a Munster final in Thurles. The goal by the Borris Ileigh star set the ball in motion as Tipp went on to win that years All Ireland.

Up against that golden goal is Bob Tisdall and Pat O Callaghan in ‘The Golden Hour’ at the LA Olympics of 1932.

Raised in Dromineer, Nenagh, Bob Tisdall had a fascinating life. Winning sports events at Cambridge, travelling around Europe then later living in South Africa and growing coffee in Tanzania he lived a varied and colourful life.

As a young man he excelled at sport in Cambridge but dreamed of competing for Ireland and after much practice and planning secured aa place on the Olympic team and went on to compete and win Olympic gold for Ireland at the 400 metres hurdles.

After a glittering display history was made. Though it wasn’t recognized at the time, in due course the time set was recognized as the first ever under 52 seconds.

An hour later, Kanturk born and Clonmel based for most of his life, Pat O Callaghan claimed gold in the hammer event after much drama when he had to get Tisdall’s help to cut off the spikes to ensure he had the right footwear to compete.

Both Irish athletes worked on a common goal together and returned home to much acclaim with gold medals in tow.

