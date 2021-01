In a turbulent 2020, Tipperary’s senior footballers generated some rare moments of joy as they secured their first Munster senior football title since 1935.

The new season has come around quickly however, and the senior side will be looking to build on that success in the National League and Championship.

Looking ahead to Tipp football in 2021, Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson spoke to manager David Power, player Brian Fox and analyst Shane Stapleton about all things football in 2021.