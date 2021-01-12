1991 All Ireland captain Declan Carr expected to get Tipp Ladies Football job

All-Ireland winning Tipp hurling captain Declan Carr is expected to be ratified as the new Tipperary Ladies Football manager next week.

The Holycross-Ballycahill clubman is understood to be replacing Shane Ronayne as the new manager this year, who has been named as new boss of the Waterford men’s footballers.

Declan Carr will enter the role carrying management experience at club level as well his experience with the Tipperary under 21 hurlers.

The Tipperary ladies footballers will be looking to build on a promising 2020 campaign, which saw them lost both group stage Championship games by a single point, only a year after gaining promotion to the senior ranks.

The new manager will be officially ratified at a County Board meeting next Monday.