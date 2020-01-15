1987 All Ireland winning Borris Ileigh team fully behind current squad

The sense of tradition and heart within Borris Ileigh GAA club is alive and well according to club secretary Gerry Treacy.

They won the club All-Ireland in 1987 and now the baton of history has been passed along to the current team with both panels meeting up together recently.

The North Tipp side go into Sunday’s club hurling final as underdogs against a star studded Ballyhale Shamrocks side.

For this Borris Ileigh team however a sense of history within their club will play an important role going into the final according to Gerry Treacy.