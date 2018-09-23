14 C
Tipperary, ie
Sunday, September 23, 2018

On-Air Now

  • davin-toomey-oa
    Premier Play with Davin Toomey
    Text 083 311 3311
    Call 0818 464 464
    Sunday, 14:00 -17:59

LATEST SPORTS STORIES

GAA

Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

Lots of local GAA action today, with Senior,...
GAA

Tipp Ladies Football clubs to honour Rachel Kenneally

It's club final day for Ladies Footballers across...

Local GAA results – Saturday

Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

Local GAA results – Friday

Sheedy’s possible return as Tipp hurling manager greeted with optimism

Conor Counihan hoping to lead Arravale to County semi final

Speculation Sheedy will return to helm in Tipp

Load more

LATEST SPORTS PODCASTS

Upcoming Live Sports Broadcasts

TENNIS

Several Irish in contention in final Major of the year

Sport

The final Major of the year gets underway later this afternoon, with the 2016 US PGA Championship at the Baltusrol Golf Club.

Kenny admits emigrant tax cut idea is a no-goer

News

Idea was proposed in pre-budget submission

Load more

STAY CONNECTED

0FansLike
65,980FollowersFollow
19,042SubscribersSubscribe

HEALTH & FITNESS

Latest Posts

Follow Us

27,241FansLike
1,760FollowersFollow
258FollowersFollow
7,514FollowersFollow
MUST WATCH
Tipp FM
Tipp FM
Contact us: [email protected]

Latest Podcasts

© Tipp FM