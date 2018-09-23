LATEST SPORTS STORIES
Local GAA fixtures – Sunday
Lots of local GAA action today, with Senior,...
Tipp Ladies Football clubs to honour Rachel Kenneally
It's club final day for Ladies Footballers across...
Several Irish in contention in final Major of the year
The final Major of the year gets underway later this afternoon, with the 2016 US PGA Championship at the Baltusrol Golf Club.
