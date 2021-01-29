14 Tipperary athletes receive LIT sport scholarships

14 athletes in Tipperary have received sports scholarships at Limerick Institute of Technology.
The athletes come from a number of sports, with five hurlers, three soccer players, three camogie players, two rugby players and a boxer all receiving a scholarship.
Inter-county hurling panel members Robert Byrne and Billy Seymour are among the recipients along with camogie panelist Caoimhe Bourke.
Recently retired Clonmel boxer Dean Gardiner is also a recipient of the award as he begins a course in business studies.
The full list of the Tipperary recipients is below:
Sport: Name: Course: Year:
Boxing Dean Gardiner* Tipperary Business Studies 1
Camogie Caoimhe Bourke Tipperary Marketing + Mgt 4
Camogie Gemma Fox Tipperary Social Care 2
Camogie Maeve Coffey Tipperary Quantifying Surveying 4
Hurling Rob Byrnes Tipperary Masters in Marketing & Mgt Strategy 1
Hurling Billy Seymour Tipperary Enterprise & Innovation 3
Hurling Conor McCarthy Tipperary Marketing + Mgt 3
Hurling Kevin McCarthy Tipperary Marketing + Mgt 2
Hurling Kian O’Kelly Tipperary Marketing + Mgt 1
Rugby Sarah O Gorman Tipperary Civil Engineering 3
Rugby Kate Gayson Molloy Tipperary Bussiness & Sports Mgt 2
Soccer Willie Armshaw Tipperary Applied Biology 3
Soccer Mikey Nash Tipperary Marketing + Mgt 3
Soccer Sarah Armshaw Tipperary Business 1