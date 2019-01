Derrykearne Foods Wholesale Butchers, in Roscrea, have a vacancy for an experienced butcher.

The ideal Candidate must be highly motivated, with an ability to work on their own initiative. They must also possess excellent communication and Customer service skills and have a good business etiquette.

A full driving licence is desirable but not essential.

To apply, call Dan on 0872795892, send CV by email to [email protected], or by post to Derrykearne Foods, Gantly Road, Roscrea Co. Tipperary.