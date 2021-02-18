Vacancies – Hyrid Heating Solutions

Hybrid Heat Solutions, Thurles, are recruiting for the following positions
Full time Qualified Plumber, with knowledge of heat pumps and underfloor heating and ventilation an advantage.
Full time Qualified F – Gas Engineer, for tasks including fitting heat pumps, commissioning controls and light plumbing installation.
Part-time General office worker, for vat returns, payroll, invoicing and quotations.
Knowledge of surf accounts an advantage.
Please forward cv to [email protected] or call 087 837 8791