TQ Electrical – Job Vacancies

TQ Electrical Thurles, are now recruiting an Experienced stores manager.

Responsibilities include:

Purchasing of all goods inwards

Counter sales

Telephone sales

Stock Control

Person must:

Have experience in similar role.

Be confident in using computerised stock management systems.

Mechanical/Electrical experience and advantage but not necessary.

Pride in quality workmanship

Initiative to work alone and within a team.

Excellent package and benefits applicable to the right candidate.

Please email your CV to: [email protected]





T Q Electrical, Thurles are now recruiting an Experienced Electrician within the industrial sector.

Previous experience with Pumps, Control systems and Instrumentation highly desirable

Must be able to work off own initiative

Pride in quality workmanship

Effective written, computer and oral communication skills.

Excellent package and benefits applicable to the right candidate.

Please email your CV to: [email protected]