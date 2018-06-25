South Tipperary Development Company (STDC) invites applications from suitably qualified individuals for the following position: SOCIAL INCLUSION DEVELOPMENT OFFICER (SIDO).

STDC is a not for profit organisation. It delivers a range of programmes and initiatives that assist in enterprise development, creation of employment opportunities, community development, tackling poverty and social exclusion.

Programmes and initiatives delivered by the Company include: – Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018 – 2022; Rural Development (LEADER) Programme 2014 – 2020; Tús; Rural Social Scheme (RSS); Traveller Primary Health Care Programme; Rural Recreation and Walks Scheme; Pre and After School Services; Community Food Initiative and the Incredible Years Programme.





Details of the position are available on www.stdc.ie. Alternatively contact STDC Head Office on 052 7442652 or email [email protected] quoting job reference as detailed above. Closing Date for receipt of applications is Friday 6th July at 4pm. STDC is an equal Opportunities Employer.