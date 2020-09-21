Recruitment – The Brothers of Charity – Nurses & Support Staff

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland – South East Region are recruiting for Staff Nurses & Support Staff.

The Brothers of Charity Services of Ireland – South East Region, offer a wide range of supports in day, residential and respite services to people with intellectual disabilities and currently have a number of vacancies for the both Full & Part time Staff Nurses and also for Full & Part Time Support Workers in the South Tipperary Services.

If you wish to apply for any of the above posts please log on to the website (Click Here) or contact the HR Department on 051-833400