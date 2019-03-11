Pharmacy Technician – short term contract

Morrisons Pharmacy is committed to helping our community live longer, healthier, happier lives. They are excited to announce an opening for a full time temporary maternity leave cover Pharmacy technician to join their team in Cahir.

This temporary contract is from 29th April to 30th September 2019.

This position will suit a person who likes working as part of a team in a fast paced environment, enjoys helping people in general and having a positive impact in a local community and who has experience in dispensary and general Pharmacy.

If you are:





* A Team player

* A Great communicator on the phone and face to face.

* Used to working under pressure with attention to detail

Then this may be the perfect position for you.

Previous pharmacy dispensing experience essential.

If you’d like to join the team, please email your CV now to [email protected]

Morrisons Pharmacy “Helping you live longer, healthier, happier lives”