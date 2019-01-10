Part time Office Clerk is required to assist in the issuing of sales invoices, payroll and updating and control of accounts in a busy Clonmel based Civil Engineering Company,
Experience with Sage accounts and Thesuarus Payroll is an advantage.
Must be able to work to deadlines as part of a team and have good communication skills.
To apply email CV to [email protected]
Part Time Clerk Required
Part time Office Clerk is required to assist in the issuing of sales invoices, payroll and updating and control of accounts in a busy Clonmel based Civil Engineering Company,