Music Generation Administrator & Part Time Tutors – Nenagh

Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education Programme that transforms the lives of children and young people through access to high quality performance music education in their locality. Through partnership, we create rich and diverse ways for participants to engage in vocal and instrumental tuition delivered by skilled professional musicians, across all musical genres and styles.

Music Generation believes in the musical potential and innate artistry of every child and young person – that it is every child and young person’s right to have the choice of access and the chance to participate as a musical citizen, and that music doesn’t just change lives, it transforms lives.

We are now hiring a full time Music Generation administrator, and a panel of part time musicians/ music tutors.





For more information, or to apply, follow the links below;

http://tipperary.etb.ie/job/152-musician-music-tutors-part-time-panel-various-hours-per-week/?vacancy=

http://tipperary.etb.ie/job/150-administrator-music-generation-tipperary-3-year-fixed-term-contract/?vacancy=