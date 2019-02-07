Masterlink Logistics Positions Available

Masterlink Logistics are seeking applications for new positions within the company:

Two Warehouse Team Leaders

Night Shift and Day Shift

Transport Planner.

All roles are as a result of new business growth and these positions will be at their Clonmel facility.

Suitable Applicants should have experience working in a fast-paced warehouse environment.

All applications should be made either by email to [email protected], or in writing to:

Masterlink Logistics, Carrigeen Business Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary (marked for the Depot Manager.)