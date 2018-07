CareBright Home Care are hiring Healthcare Assistants in Castleconnell, Ballina, Killaloe and Portroe.

Are you ready to become part of our organisation?

Flexible working hours, support and continuous development.





Minimum requirements:

Care skills and care of the older person

Experience desirable but not essential

Clean drivers licence and own transport absolutely essential

Speak to the team today: 061 602700 or [email protected]

www.carebright.ie