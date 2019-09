Ashlawn House Nursing home, Nenagh, Requires Health Care Assistants for both full-time and part-time positions.

Suitable Applicants should have FETAC Level 5 Training in Care of the Older Person or Health Care Support.

Relevant experience desirable along with good communication skills. To Apply, please send CV by post for the attention of





The Director of Nursing, Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, or Email to [email protected]