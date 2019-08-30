Full Time Chef/Chef de Partie – Cashel

A Full Time Chef/Chef de Partie is required for immediate start in Feehan’s Bar Cashel.

Requirements:

– Have at least 2 years experience

– Be qualified and have previous experience working at Chef de Partie level

– Have great attention to detail and be capable of producing high quality food

– Have excellent Hygiene and HACCP experience

– Have a passion for cooking and willingness to learn

– Work well as part of a team

– Be Flexible

– Speak fluent English





To apply, please send CV to Feehan’s Bar, Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary or for more details, contact John on 06261929