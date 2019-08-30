Full Time Chef/Chef de Partie – Cashel

A Full Time Chef/Chef de Partie is required for immediate start in Feehan’s Bar Cashel.
Requirements:
– Have at least 2 years experience
– Be qualified and have previous experience working at Chef de Partie level
– Have great attention to detail and be capable of producing high quality food
– Have excellent Hygiene and HACCP experience
– Have a passion for cooking and willingness to learn
– Work well as part of a team
– Be Flexible
– Speak fluent English
To apply, please send CV to Feehan’s Bar, Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary or for more details, contact John on 06261929