Experienced Diesel Technician Required

Portlaoise Diesel Injection ltd currently looking for an experienced Diesel Technician for their repair center to keep up their level of commitment to safety and customer service.

This is not a mechanic position. In this role, the successful candidate will perform repair and maintenance work in accordance with factory and industry standards, run diagnostics on pumps and injectors and work closely with other team members to meet company goals.

The ideal candidate must have proficiency in English and be computer literate.This is a fabulous opportunity for a knowledgeable, hardworking Diesel Technician to apply his or her skills in a company that offers a competitive salary.

Application to [email protected]