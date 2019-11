Hayes Ambulance Service have positions for part-time staff at “Emergency Medical Technician” (EMT) level and a “Call Taker/Dispatcher” in the Clonmel/ Carrick on Suir area.

If you would like to be considered for a position, please send an up to date CV, a copy of the front and back of your Drivers License. ( You must be over 23 Years of age and held a Driver’s License in Class “B” for at least 2 Years ) .

All enquiries to: [email protected]