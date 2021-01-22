Doran Oil – Job Vacancies

Recruitment Fuel tank driver

Doran Oil invites applicatants for a Fuel Tank Driver.

Applications must have Full Clean Drivers Licence Hazchem Licence, Up-to-date CPC, Maintenance Experience and good communication skills. Required to carry out duties as assigned by office. Driving experience required.





Send CV to [email protected] before 29th January.

Recruitment Account/Business Manager

Doran Oil Invites applicants for ACCOUNT/BUSINESS MANAGER

Applications must have Accountancy Background. Knowledge of Accounts Software, Thesaurus/BrightPay Payroll. Excellent administration and communication skills.

Responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the day to day running of the business. Opportunity for an experienced person with ambition and energy to drive forward an expanding business.

Send CV to [email protected] before 29th January.