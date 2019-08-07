Activity Co-Ordinator/Manager – Cappawhite

Cnoc Rua Social Centre & Cappawhite Community Council are seeking applications for the part time post of Activity Co-Ordinator/Manager

This position will support community participation and engagement across all groups in Cappawhite and its environs.





Interested applicants should submit a letter of application and current CV by post to Secretary Cappawhite Community Council, Resource Centre, Tipperary Road, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, or email to [email protected] by 5pm on Wednesday 14th August 2019.

Information may be sought through email to [email protected]

