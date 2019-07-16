ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR Rathkeevan Nursing Home is now seeking to recruit a Full time Activities Co-Ordinator.

Applications are invited from interested candidates who possess prior experience in this role and/or QQI approved ( Activites Co-Ordinator) or equivalent qualification.

Informal inquiries can be made to General Manager or Person In Charge at 052 6182000





RATHKEEVAN NURSING HOME CLONMEL

Apply to [email protected] or by mail to General Manager, Rathkeevin Nursing Home, Rathkeevin, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.