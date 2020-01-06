BCD Energy Consultants is currently seeking to hire for a full-time position,
Company transport provided plus in-house training.
Requirements:
• Junior Quantity Surveyor with a Min 2 years’ experience or
an alternative qualification in engineering or construction.
• A background in carrying out BER Assessments/surveys on domestic/commercial buildings
• Must have good communication and people skills
• Must have full clean drivers’ licence
E mail CVs to: [email protected]
BCD Energy Consultants, Rossestown, Thurles Co.Tipperary (0504) 24299