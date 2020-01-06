BCD Energy Consultants is currently seeking to hire for a full-time position,

Company transport provided plus in-house training.

Requirements:

• Junior Quantity Surveyor with a Min 2 years’ experience or

an alternative qualification in engineering or construction.

• A background in carrying out BER Assessments/surveys on domestic/commercial buildings

• Must have good communication and people skills

• Must have full clean drivers’ licence

E mail CVs to: [email protected]





BCD Energy Consultants, Rossestown, Thurles Co.Tipperary (0504) 24299