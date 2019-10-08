Maher Plant Hire Clonmel are recruiting for a Customer Service & Maintenance Operative along with a Yard Person to join its family run team.

Yard Person

General Operative to assist in the day to day upkeep of the busy pant and tool hire yard. Some experience with machinery is desirable as is a “C” driving license.

Hours are 8am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday

Customer Service & Maintenance Operative





Candidate will ideally but not necessarily have experience with machinery as well as the following attributes:

1.Some computer skills are desirable

2.Willingness to learn

3.Adaptability

4.Outgoing and friendly personality

The candidate’s responsibilities will include but not be limited to the following:

1. Answering the telephone

2.Dealing with customers at the counter

3.Taking orders from customers and placing orders with suppliers

4.Stock management/Pricing

5.Some invoice management

6.Preparing machines for customers

7. Other ad hoc requests

To apply for either position email your CV to [email protected]