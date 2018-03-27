Trudy’s Trip to Heartwise

Earlier this year we were joined in studio by Lisronagh woman Annmarie Channon who at the age of just 46 suffered a serious cardiac episode.

Her heart was effectively failing her and she required major surgical intervention.

Following major surgical intervention came the slow process of recovery and part of that took place at Heartwise – which specialises in exercise and lifestyle managment for people who suffer from coronary heart disease.

When Annmarie collapsed with heart failure there was no difbrilator in the village – something she now plans on addressing.





Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters caught up with her on her final sessions at Heartwise in recent weeks!