Tipperary Independent councillor and former Cathaoirleach Eddie O’Meara has died.

The Mullinahone man passed away last night following a short illness.

He served on the council for nearly 19 years as an independent but his roots were very much Fianna Fail.





CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath, Current Cathaoirleach John Fahy of Carrick on Suir Municipal District and Father John McGrath lead further tributes to the late Cllr Eddie O’Meara.