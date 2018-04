Tributes are being paid this morning to Tipperary Independent Councillor and former Cathaoirleach Eddie O’Meara who has died.

The Mullinahone man passed away last night.

He passed peacefully in hospital in Cork following a short illness and is survived by his wife Josephine and family.





Fianna Fail Coucillor Roger Kennedy worked with him on many a campaign over the years from Sean McCarthy to Noel Davern.

He gave a tribute on Tipp Today this morning.