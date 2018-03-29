On Top of the World – One Irishman’s Journey

Last May a Clare Hotelier scaled new heights after climbing to the top of Mount Everest.



John Burke, from Miltown Malbay undertook the massive challenge as part of efforts to raise funds for a local charity.

“Elevate” was set up John and his wife, Irish Actress Aoibhinn Garrihy, to help support youth wellness in the county.





Tipp FM’s Padraic Flaherty produced a documentary On Top of the World to coincide with the climb.

On this Mornings Tipp Today Padraic joined Fran in studio while John was on the phone…